1/1
Annette Shimansky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette Roto Shimansky of West Hartford, proudly 100, passed peacefully on October 31. Daughter of Josephine Roto and stepfather Michael Nestuk, sister of Dominick Roto and the late Helen Murdock, sister-in-law to the late Mary Roto and Dexter Murdock, mother to Carol Porter and Susan Galka and their spouses Mel and Paul, grandmother to Scott and Christopher Siamond, Maxwell, Jackson and Graham Galka and their loving partners TJ, Mireia, Maxine, Idamisse and the late Jessica, great-grandmother to Carter and Sophia, aunt to dozens of nieces, nephews and their children, and friend to many. With gratitude to Erin, Mary, Sharon, Nancy and all who made life at her beloved home warm and comfortable in her last years. A graveside service will occur on Friday, Nov. 6, 2 p.m. at St James Cemetery in Manchester. Please wear masks and maintain social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to any of the following that were dear to Annette: CURE Epilepsy, 420 Wabash Ave. Suite 650, Chicago, IL 60611; Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 3 International Dr. Suite 200, Ryebrook, NY. 10573; Whole Life (a special residence for Patricia Roto, att'n Squaw Rock Home on check) 216 Broad St. 3rd floor, New Haven, CT. 06320. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St James Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved