Annette Roto Shimansky of West Hartford, proudly 100, passed peacefully on October 31. Daughter of Josephine Roto and stepfather Michael Nestuk, sister of Dominick Roto and the late Helen Murdock, sister-in-law to the late Mary Roto and Dexter Murdock, mother to Carol Porter and Susan Galka and their spouses Mel and Paul, grandmother to Scott and Christopher Siamond, Maxwell, Jackson and Graham Galka and their loving partners TJ, Mireia, Maxine, Idamisse and the late Jessica, great-grandmother to Carter and Sophia, aunt to dozens of nieces, nephews and their children, and friend to many. With gratitude to Erin, Mary, Sharon, Nancy and all who made life at her beloved home warm and comfortable in her last years. A graveside service will occur on Friday, Nov. 6, 2 p.m. at St James Cemetery in Manchester. Please wear masks and maintain social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to any of the following that were dear to Annette: CURE Epilepsy, 420 Wabash Ave. Suite 650, Chicago, IL 60611; Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 3 International Dr. Suite 200, Ryebrook, NY. 10573; Whole Life (a special residence for Patricia Roto, att'n Squaw Rock Home on check) 216 Broad St. 3rd floor, New Haven, CT. 06320.
.