Annette Sirois

Annette R. Sirois, 74, died peacefully on July 31, 2020 in Florida after a rapid and relentless battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She unfortunately contracted COVID-19 while in the nursing home receiving memory care. Annette will be reunited in heaven with her mother and best friend Eleanor Kimball Sirois, father Adam Sirois, beloved niece Kelly Sirois and love of her life Wayne Deming. Annette is survived by three brothers, Francis Sirois of St. Petersburg, FL, Ronald Sirois of Windsor, CT and Robert Sirois of Westfield, MA, as well as sisters-in-law Phyllis Sirois of Windsor, CT, Patricia Sirois of East Hartford, CT and Theresa Sirois of Springfield, MA. Annette will be especially missed by her niece and Goddaughter Kimberlee Sirois Pita of Old Saybrook and nephew Christopher J. Sirois of NYC, New York, who loved and cherished their Aunt like a mother, as well as Ryan, Karen and Liam Sirois of Manchester, CT; Chris, Christine, Katie and Adam Sirois of Enfield, CT; Eric and Kimberly Sirois of Dunn, NC; and Jordan and Alexandra Pita of Old Saybrook, CT. A 1963 graduate of Bulkeley High School in Hartford, Annette spent early career years in bank management at Mechanics Savings Bank/Connecticut Bank & Trust before becoming a researcher with the State of CT Dept. of Economic Development. Annette loved playing softball, spending winters skiing in Vermont and summers at her beach cottage in Clinton, CT before retiring and moving down to Clearwater, FL year-round. She was an active volunteer at the Virgin Mary Building in Clearwater, FL and a frequent visitor to My Father's House in Moodus, CT. Her humor, wit and genuine kindness will be greatly missed by her family, friends and work/volunteer peers who were lucky to know her. Donations in Annette's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.