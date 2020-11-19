Andi Thorne Jepson, of Avon, passed away on November 15, 2020 with family by her side. Born Annette Arms on March 24, 1935 in Michigan and graduating from Albion College. She was married to Robert Thorne for 20 years building a family in Connecticut and enjoying sailing and skiing. She later married John K. Jepson on New Year's 1984, embracing her newly expanded family and exploring new adventures. Their connection was undeniably strong and the love they shared clear to all. She has contributed as a school teacher, was involved in developing a local art gallery, and had a successful sales career she was proud of. She had a love for nature and was known for her creativity and artistic talents. Andi was a Master Gardener and truly gifted with her watercolors. She always had a kind word and a smile, and was caring and compassionate to those blessed to know her. Andi had that rare quality, a sincerely positive attitude and an undeniably good natured spirit with an extraordinary ability to seek out that elusive silver lining. Andi is preceded in death by her brother HC Arms earlier this year and by her parents Hugh and Hazel (Sinclair) Arms. She is survived by her husband John Jepson Sr., her sons Greg Thorne, Rick (Jennifer) Thorne, and Dan (Michelle) Thorne, her step-children John (Kara) Jepson Jr., Jeff (Donna) Jepson, Kristin (Bill) DuBois, her niece Molly Arms Kramer and her family, as well as 13 grandchildren. A private burial for family only will be held at a later date. Carmon Funeral Home-Avon, is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com