Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Annie Bell Dunning


1946 - 2019
Annie Bell Dunning Obituary
Annie Bell Dunning, 73, of Hartford entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born in Dawson, GA to the late Thomas Willis and Elizabeth Willis on March 22, 1946. Annie leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Tommy Lee Dunning, Jr. (Dorothy) and Kenneth Lamont Dunning; daughters, Jackie Dunning and Devone Dunning–Jackson, two granddaughters, two grandsons, one great–grandson and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by two brothers. A celebration of Annie's life will take place Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:30PM with a visitation from 11:00AM–12:30PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Dunning family please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 23, 2019
