Annie D. Moses of Windsor, CT, was born October 21, 1949 and entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in her home. A native of Hartford, CT and the oldest daughter of Grace S. Walker and the late Johnnie W. Moses. She is predeceased by her step-father, Harold R. Walker and two sisters Kate Moses and Belinda Walker. She leaves to cherish her precious memory, a son, Troy Moses (Valerie) of Windsor, CT, her mother, Grace S. Walker of Hartford, CT, one sister, Mary Moses of Baltimore, MD, one brother, Dwayne Stenson of Chicago, IL, a devoted God brother, Robert(Ricky) Chaney of Hartford, CT, five grandchildren, Troy II, Tory, Trinity, Trey, and T'Isabella Moses, and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held, May 28, 2019 at Phillips Metropolitan CME Church, Hartford CT with viewing hours from 4-6 pm and funeral services at 6 pm. Interment will be May 29, 2019 at 11 am Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019
