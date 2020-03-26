|
Annie H. Corbin, 98, of East Hartford, loving wife of over 62 years of the late Alfred Corbin, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born in Oslo, Norway on November 3, 1921 a daughter of the late John and Marie (Hestnes) Nelson, she had been a resident of the Hartford/ East Hartford area for most of her life. She was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1940 and of the Hartford Secretarial School. Prior to her retirement, Annie was employed by G. Fox & Co., Hartford for 17 years as a Data Processor. She was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church, East Hartford with her late husband Al. Annie enjoyed cooking and having friends over for dinner. She also liked gardening and was an avid reader of mystery novels. Annie is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Remiszewski and her husband, Thomas, of Glastonbury; a niece, Yvonne Whitney and her husband, William, of Manchester and their three children; and several friends and neighbors. Besides her beloved husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Edith Nelson of West Hartford. Due to the current health crisis, Annie's funeral and burial will be private and at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Annie's name may be made to a favorite . The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2020