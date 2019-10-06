Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Duvall Chapel at Newbury Court
80 Deaconess Rd
Concord, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Landry Jones


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Landry Jones Obituary
Annie Landry Jones, of Concord, MA, died peacefully at home in the company of her beloved husband of 59 years Graham E. Jones on September 27, 2019. Annie Jones was born Anne Fryer Landry on November 1, 1938 as the youngest of six children to Dr. & Mrs. Benedict B. Landry of West Hartford, Connecticut. Annie is survived by husband Graham, formerly of Farmington and Avon, CT, children Margaret I. Jones, Alden Jones Perkins, and Graham E. Jones, Jr, her grandchildren, David and Jack Perkins, as well as her two sisters, Marie Seymour St. John, and Marsha Landry Hagan. Funeral Mass in Duvall Chapel at Newbury Court, 80 Deaconess Rd, Concord, MA on Thursday, October 17th at 12 pm, with a reception immediately following at Newbury Court. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now