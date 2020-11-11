1/1
Annie W. Larson
1923 - 2020
Annie W. (Whitney) Larson, 97, beloved widow of Arthur A. Larson, of Farmington, died on Monday (November 9, 2020) at John Dempsey Hospital. Born to the late Levi and Margaret (Thompson) Whitney on June 10, 1923, she was a longtime Southington resident. Annie's artistic spirit lead her into painting and writing poetry, and she has self-published several of her collections of work. She was passionate about reading. Annie was also a longtime member of The Order of The Eastern Star. Annie is survived by her sons: Christopher Larson of Unionville, Ralph Larson (Sally) of Burlington, Stephen Larson (JoAnn Riccio) of Bristol, Eric Larson (Elaine) of Bristol, and Evan Larson (Pauline) of South Carolina; grandsons: Matthew, Jason, Zachery, Timothy, and Douglas Larson; granddaughters: Kaitlyn Parker-Larson, and Heather Radun; great-grandchildren: Noelle Parker, Ashley and Stephanie Radun, and Nathan and Emily Larson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband, she was predeceased by her sisters: Hildur Price, and Katherine Harley. Funeral services will be held privately due to current health and safety restrictions. Burial will take place in Forestville Cemetery. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Larson family. Please visit Annie's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
November 11, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
