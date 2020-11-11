Annie W. (Whitney) Larson, 97, beloved widow of Arthur A. Larson, of Farmington, died on Monday (November 9, 2020) at John Dempsey Hospital. Born to the late Levi and Margaret (Thompson) Whitney on June 10, 1923, she was a longtime Southington resident. Annie's artistic spirit lead her into painting and writing poetry, and she has self-published several of her collections of work. She was passionate about reading. Annie was also a longtime member of The Order of The Eastern Star. Annie is survived by her sons: Christopher Larson of Unionville, Ralph Larson (Sally) of Burlington, Stephen Larson (JoAnn Riccio) of Bristol, Eric Larson (Elaine) of Bristol, and Evan Larson (Pauline) of South Carolina; grandsons: Matthew, Jason, Zachery, Timothy, and Douglas Larson; granddaughters: Kaitlyn Parker-Larson, and Heather Radun; great-grandchildren: Noelle Parker, Ashley and Stephanie Radun, and Nathan and Emily Larson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband, she was predeceased by her sisters: Hildur Price, and Katherine Harley. Funeral services will be held privately due to current health and safety restrictions. Burial will take place in Forestville Cemetery. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Larson family. Please visit Annie's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
