Annmary Fabrizi, 71, of Glastonbury passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020. Annmary was born in Hartford, CT on April 8, 1949, the daughter of the late Anthony D. and Madeline (Schiavone) Fabrizi. Annmary is survived by her sister Sylvia Stewart and her husband Jeffrey of Newington, her brothers, Arthur Fabrizi and his wife Karen of Beacon Falls and Robert Fabrizi and his wife Patricia of Wethersfield, several nieces and nephews and her godson, Michael Dickman. Annmary was predeceased by her brother Joseph. Annmary had many dear friends, some of which she had been friends with for over 50 years. Although Annmary did not have any children of her own, you would never know that by the unconditional love and pride that she had for her goddaughter and niece Kristen Stewart, and her "niece" Heather Hynes. They were her children and she was a second mother to them, instilling love and traditions which will live on long after her passing. Annmary loved to read anything that she could get her hands on. She never stopped wanting to learn, especially about history and other cultures. Annmary felt that a new adventure was the best part of life and enjoyed both getting to introduce those she loved to new adventures and sharing the stories of her own adventures with others. Annmary loved to travel, both domestically and abroad. Although she fondly recalled her many experiences traveling in Europe, her trips to Italy held a special place in her heart. She fulfilled a dream of visiting her father's hometown, and was able to introduce family members to their Italian roots. She also enjoyed visiting lifelong friends in and around Rome. Annmary's early education came from an insatiable curiosity, and a ferocious need and desire to see the world, taste, smell, and feel as much as possible. Her extensive knowledge of any issue, passionate beliefs, and love of lively discussions made it difficult to win an argument against her. Annmary was the epitome of strength, independence, authenticity, and the ultimate fighter. She was adamant that fear should never stop you, saying "It is absolutely okay to fall down. It is not okay to walk away because you are afraid of trying." Annmary was a member of Holy Trinity Church, Hartford. Loyalty was extremely important to Annmary, and there was nothing that she wouldn't do for those that she loved. Her willingness to advocate for loved ones was unmatched. After the death of her mother, Annmary spent years caring for her father before his death at the age of 99. Annmary worked as the Financial Coordinator for the University of Hartford Magnet School, West Hartford. At the school, Annmary spent her limited free time organizing lunch groups with students who were eager to spend their lunchtime with her. Annmary constantly gushed over the kids in her "lunch bunch". A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Church, 53 Capitol Avenue, Hartford. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Friends may call on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, 80 Seymour Street, P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
