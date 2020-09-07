Antonio "Tony" Januario Louro, 84, of West Hartford, CT beloved husband of the late Maria "Mary" Emilia Santos Louro, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 4, 2020 after a year's long battle with ALS. Tony was born in São Bento, Portugal on July 29, 1936 to Angelo and Emilia Louro prior to moving to the nearby town of Cortiçal. He worked in the family trade as a tailor and also served in the Portuguese armed forces as an artilleryman. He later immigrated to the United States in 1961 at the age of 25 after marrying the love of his life, Mary. He first worked at G. Fox & Co. in Hartford and later at Chandler Evans in West Hartford. He eventually became a small business owner, operating C&C Package Store in Berlin with his beloved son, David Louro, who predeceased him, until his retirement in 2001. With an amazing smile, laugh, friendly nature and sense of humor, he was a friend to all. Within his first week of immigrating to the U.S., Tony became a member of the Portuguese Club of Hartford and served on the Club's Board of Directors, for a time. A community man, he considered many members an extension of his family, with the clubhouse being his "second home", and loved raising his children and grandchildren with an appreciation for their Portuguese heritage. He could always be found playing cards, watching soccer games and attending many social, cultural and hometown festival events. He was an avid fan of Sporting Lisbon, being a long-time member of the local fan chapter, the Leões Unidos de Hartford. In addition, he was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hartford. His family was the light of his life and he always said "family first" even if he couldn't get all of them to share his same love of New England sports such as the Boston Red Sox or New England Patriots! Tony is survived by his adoring daughter, Rosemarie and her husband Domingos Portal of Rocky Hill, as well as his precious grandchildren: Jeffrey Portal, Alexander Portal, Alexa Louro, Emily Louro and Anthony Portal. In addition, he leaves his sister, Guilhermina Louro of West Hartford, his brother-in-law, Jack Santos and his wife Astrid of Newburyport, MA along with many nieces, nephews, numerous godchildren, cousins and longtime friends. With respect to current COVID-19 guidelines, the viewing will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Square, 50 Kane Street, Hartford, CT. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford immediately following the Mass. The public is asked to go directly to the Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Antonio's name to the Portuguese Club of Hartford, directed to the 730 Campaign Building Fund, online at www.HartfordPortugueseClub.com
or via mail to 730 North Mountain Rd., Newington, CT as well as to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Online condolences and thoughts may be shared at www.sheehanhilbornbreen.com