1/1
Anthony A.J. Trouern-Trend
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony A. J. Trouern-Trend, 79, of Collinsville, Connecticut passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and friends after a brief but valiant struggle with leukemia. Anthony is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol (nee Dziennis), his four daughters, Dianne Quigley (Jim), Victoria Trouern-Trend (Jim Gugliotti), Elizabeth Trouern-Trend and Christine Trouern-Trend, his brother, John B. G. Trouern-Trend (Violet), his step-mother, Carmen Delgado Trouern-Trend and his step-brother, John R. Trouern-Trend. Anthony is also survived by eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Anthony was pre-deceased by his parents, Kenneth and Marie (Robinson) Trouern-Trend. Calling hours will be held at Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon, on Friday, October 30, from 5-8 p.m. with attention given to social distancing and the wearing of masks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. For condolences and the full obituary please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
8606738610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved