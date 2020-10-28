Anthony A. J. Trouern-Trend, 79, of Collinsville, Connecticut passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and friends after a brief but valiant struggle with leukemia. Anthony is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol (nee Dziennis), his four daughters, Dianne Quigley (Jim), Victoria Trouern-Trend (Jim Gugliotti), Elizabeth Trouern-Trend and Christine Trouern-Trend, his brother, John B. G. Trouern-Trend (Violet), his step-mother, Carmen Delgado Trouern-Trend and his step-brother, John R. Trouern-Trend. Anthony is also survived by eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Anthony was pre-deceased by his parents, Kenneth and Marie (Robinson) Trouern-Trend. Calling hours will be held at Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon, on Friday, October 30, from 5-8 p.m. with attention given to social distancing and the wearing of masks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. For condolences and the full obituary please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
