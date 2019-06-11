Home

Anthony C. Lewis Obituary
Anthony C. Lewis, 66, of Hartford passed away on May 30, 2019. He was born to the late Berisford & Rosa (McMichael) Lewis, Sr., on August 14, 1952 in Hartford, CT. Anthony leaves to cherish his memory daughter Shalonda Mathis, granddaughter Shi Reynolds, brothers Berisford Chico(Janice) Lewis & Chris(Stacy)Foster, sisters, Deborah Lewis (Richard), Michele Lewis & Delores(Craig) Miller & a host of nieces & nephews. A memorial service for Anthony will take place Thursday June 13, 2019 at 11AM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services 319 Barbour St. Hartford, CT 06120. To leave a message of comfort to the Lewis family visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 11, 2019
