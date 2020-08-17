Diane and I would like to express our deepest sympathy. Zio Gregorio and I will never forget all the help and kindness from Tony and his brothers when we first arrived from Italy. Tony's kindness and helpful nature will always be remembered. I hope that the wonderful memories of family parties and weddings will bring you and your family some comfort at this difficult time. Love always Zio Gregorio, Rinaldo and Diane.

Diane and Rinaldo Tedeschi

Family