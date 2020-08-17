Anthony Casasanta, Jr., 82, of Newington, passed away at home on Thursday, August 13th 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Anthony, commonly called "Tony" by his friends and family was born and raised in Hartford. He was the youngest of four boys born to the late Antonio and Francesca (Tedeschi) Casasanta. Tony met the love of his life, Matilda (Giordano) Casasanta while working at the A&P grocery store in Elmwood. They married, and raised three children. Together they taught their children to respect others and the value of a good work ethic. They also taught them to stand up for what they believe in. Their love for each other lasted throughout their 62 years of marriage. Tony began his work life as a design draftsman at Pratt and Whitney, but was happiest after going out on his own. Along with his tireless work ethic, he was blessed with an unparalleled ability and vision for mechanical design and fabrication. He truly enjoyed going to work every day, and continued to do so until his passing. In his younger days Tony enjoyed playing softball. He also enjoyed his Thursday night ritual of playing cards with his brothers and friends which he did for many years. He was always there for family and friends. When it came to helping with projects, like building decks and porches he took the lead and no project seemed too big. He was always happiest spending time with his beloved family and cherished times spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a special place in his heart for his canine companions Brutus and Tiffany. In addition to his loving wife Matilda, he leaves his 3 children; Anthony Casasanta III and his wife Debra, Linda Casasanta, and Kathleen Casasanta and fiancé Lucius Couloute. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren; Nicholas Casasanta, Caitlin and husband Mitchell Holcomb, Kyle Martin, Ashley and husband Brian Aloia, Meghan Wheeler, Emily and fiancé Christian Parisi, Allison Wheeler, Lucius Couloute and fiancé Antanisha Williams and six cherished great grandchildren; his brother Peter Casasanta, brother Salvatore and wife Valerie Casasanta, sister in law Jeanette Casasanta along with several of his brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson Robert Casasanta, his brother Rinaldo Casasanta and his sister-in-law Nicoletta Casasanta. A special thanks to his loving brother in law, Donald Kuzoian for all his help during his illness. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, August 19th, at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church in Newington. He will be laid to rest in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. Attendees are reminded that masks or face coverings are required in the church and all social distancing guidelines are being practiced. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.