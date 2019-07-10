Home

Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
Anthony Cavallaro


1945 - 2019
Anthony Cavallaro Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Cavallaro, born in Hartford, CT on Aug, 3, 1945 to the late Panfilo and Italia (Pace) Cavallaro, passed into eternal rest on Friday, July 5, 2019. He was the husband of Debra L. Cavallaro who preceded him in passing in Jan. 2019 after 26 years of marriage. He moved to Enfield in 1972. Prior to retiring Anthony was employed by Aetna Life and Lincoln Financial. Anthony was happiest being with family & friends, and enjoyed playing scrabble & cards. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. Anthony leaves his brother Elio Cavallaro of Rocky Hill, sister & brother-in-law Josephine & William Nolin of Broad Brook, his sister-in-law Michele Garand & her husband David of Nevada, and sister-in-law Laura Toscano of Rhode Island. He also leaves 5 nieces and 1 nephew and very many caring friends. In addition to Debby & his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Carmela & her husband Edwin Callahan of FL, a sister-in-law Nancy Cavallaro of Wethersfield and a nephew in FL. Many thanks to the Evergreen Staff and Maple Lane for their compassionate care and love. Rest in God's Peace, Anthony & Debby, you will be forever missed. A visitation period will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4 to 5:30 during which time a Memorial service will take place with Deacon Paul Robert officiating at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Enfield Loaves & Fishes, P.O. Box 544 Enfield, CT 06083-0544. To leave an online condolence message, for directions or more info visit:www.brownememorialchapels.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 10, 2019
