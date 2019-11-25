Home

Anthony D. Mangiafico Sr.

Tony passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas Sr. and Viola, and his brother, Thomas Jr. Tony is survived by his children, Krista, Anthony Jr., Ryane and his grandchildren: Kayla, Casandra, Aryanna, Isaiah, Christopher and great-grandson, Damien, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Upcoming military services will be graveside at the Veteran's cemetery. Tony was a proud veteran and grandfather and will be deeply missed. Please contact family for information.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 25, 2019
