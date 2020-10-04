Anthony David Volpe II, 57, of Hartford, unexpectedly took his journey to the light on September 25, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT, on April 27, 1963, son of the late Anthony and Dolores Volpe. He grew up in West Hartford then went on to spend the remainder of his life in the South End where he was a fixture. If you knew Franklin Avenue, then you knew "T" and his dog King. The neighborhood will never feel the same without him. He was one of a kind. His personality was larger than life and his heart was even bigger. He loved sports, fishing and books. He was passionate about astronomy, the universe and its endless possibilities and never missed the chance to discuss it with anyone who would listen. He was a caring and selfless man. Many will remember him as the first to text them a congratulations or on a holiday. The pride of his life were his children and his family. The love he had for them was unparalleled. A member of Local 230 for many years, he recently retired to begin his second career as "Grampy". Of all of his nicknames, "Grampy" was his favorite. He was a wonderful father and grandfather, devoted brother, exceptional uncle, and loyal friend. His passing has left a void in the hearts of many. He leaves behind his daughter, Deena Motulski, her husband Joshua and his beloved grandchildren Kendall and Joshua of Amston. His son Anthony, his wife Heather of Hartford, whose unborn child already brought him so much joy. His sons, Marc Roman of Florida and Joseph Volpe of Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his sister Dorrie Volpe of Wethersfield, brother Emilio Volpe of Newington, sister Susan Queno and her husband Michael of Rhode Island and his " adoptive" sister Kathleen Nowosadko of Glastonbury as well as his many nephews and nieces who will never forget their " Uncle T". He was blessed with lifelong friends. He leaves behind his best friend of 46 years, John Welch of South Carolina and Edward " Tookie" Kotulski of Hartford who were the definition of friendship and loyalty. He joins his dear Mother and Father in eternal light, as well as being reunited with his best friend John "Huey" Daly and faithful dogs Lilo and Ruby. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 6th from 4-7p.m. at Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, CT 06109. Burial will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store