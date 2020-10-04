1/1
Anthony David Volpe II
1963 - 2020
Anthony David Volpe II, 57, of Hartford, unexpectedly took his journey to the light on September 25, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT, on April 27, 1963, son of the late Anthony and Dolores Volpe. He grew up in West Hartford then went on to spend the remainder of his life in the South End where he was a fixture. If you knew Franklin Avenue, then you knew "T" and his dog King. The neighborhood will never feel the same without him. He was one of a kind. His personality was larger than life and his heart was even bigger. He loved sports, fishing and books. He was passionate about astronomy, the universe and its endless possibilities and never missed the chance to discuss it with anyone who would listen. He was a caring and selfless man. Many will remember him as the first to text them a congratulations or on a holiday. The pride of his life were his children and his family. The love he had for them was unparalleled. A member of Local 230 for many years, he recently retired to begin his second career as "Grampy". Of all of his nicknames, "Grampy" was his favorite. He was a wonderful father and grandfather, devoted brother, exceptional uncle, and loyal friend. His passing has left a void in the hearts of many. He leaves behind his daughter, Deena Motulski, her husband Joshua and his beloved grandchildren Kendall and Joshua of Amston. His son Anthony, his wife Heather of Hartford, whose unborn child already brought him so much joy. His sons, Marc Roman of Florida and Joseph Volpe of Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his sister Dorrie Volpe of Wethersfield, brother Emilio Volpe of Newington, sister Susan Queno and her husband Michael of Rhode Island and his " adoptive" sister Kathleen Nowosadko of Glastonbury as well as his many nephews and nieces who will never forget their " Uncle T". He was blessed with lifelong friends. He leaves behind his best friend of 46 years, John Welch of South Carolina and Edward " Tookie" Kotulski of Hartford who were the definition of friendship and loyalty. He joins his dear Mother and Father in eternal light, as well as being reunited with his best friend John "Huey" Daly and faithful dogs Lilo and Ruby. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 6th from 4-7p.m. at Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, CT 06109. Burial will be private.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
Funeral services provided by
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
7 entries
October 3, 2020
Deena and fam I’m sorry for your loss, prayers and sending my condolences to you guys.
Venus
Friend
October 3, 2020
So sorry to yhe whole family.
Lucy Teles
October 3, 2020
RIP "T" Say Hi to you dad for me..
Vince Marino
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
Dorrie % the entire Volpe Families,
Please Except My Heartfelt Condolences,
May God Bless.
Mark DiBella
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire family. I have very fond memories of the many times spent with T and his entire family as a young man. From the real Italian dinners cooked by T’s mom at the house on South Main St in West Hartford, to walking his dog Ruby and hanging out with the childhood crew. T always made you laugh and always carried that Mischievous grin about him. My only regret is through the years we lost touch with how busy life is and I was unable to reconnect with him sooner. My thoughts and prayers are with you all
Larry Smith
Friend
October 3, 2020
R.i.P. Tony Volpe.... always good to see you with your Husky. May you rest in peace
Veronica Rivera
Acquaintance
October 4, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
