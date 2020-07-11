Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Anthony "Tony" J. Del Gaudio, Jr., 85, passed away peacefully on the evening of July 1 on the occasion of his 59th anniversary with his beloved wife, Joan, who was able to be by his side at Casa Alice in Mountain View. His two daughters, a son-in-law, and one of his granddaughters were also near him in his final hours. Born March 14, 1935 in Hartford, CT, Tony was the fourth of five children born to parents Anthony Sr. and Josephine. Soon after, they moved to the Bronx, NY, where Tony became a life-long Yankees fan, attending his first game in 1942. The family moved back to Hartford where Tony eventually graduated from high school, then served three years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Europe, before returning home to complete his B.S. in Business Education at Central Connecticut State College. During this time, he met Joan Ann Bronner in an income tax class and was immediately "Wowed!" by her perky energy and beautiful blonde hair. By 1960, they got their first jobs in the same high school business department where they taught side by side, thrilling their students when they returned from Christmas break to announce their engagement. Married at St. Thomas Catholic Church on the University of Connecticut campus in 1961, the couple welcomed their first daughter in 1963 after Tony completed his MBA at University of Arizona in 1962. In 1964 they moved to California and made their home in the San Francisco Bay Area, finally settling in Los Altos. With the joyful arrival of their second daughter in 1969, their family was complete. Tony's career included several years in banking, accounting and real estate. Tony possessed a creative, entrepreneurial spirit and was fascinated with the ideas and technologies emanating from Silicon Valley. He also had a big heart for causes that would help the least fortunate. Tony leaves behind his beloved wife, Joan, his two daughters, Carolyn (Dale) DePalatis of Monterey, CA, and Christine (Matt) Clayton of Sleepy Hollow, NY, five treasured grandchildren, his youngest brother Ralph Del Gaudio, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his mother, father, brothers John and Larry, and sister Teresa. The family is commemorating with a private funeral mass at St. Nicholas Church and a celebration of his life on Zoom with family and friends around the world. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in his name to one of his favorite charities, Truck of Love, at 1455 George Dunn Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29730 or through the website at http://www.truckoflove.org/
.