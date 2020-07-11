1/1
Anthony "Tony" Del Gaudio Jr.
1935 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" Del Gaudio passed away July 1, 2020, aged 85, on the occasion of his 59th anniversary with his beloved wife, Joan. Born March 14, 1935 in Hartford, CT., Tony had four siblings. His early years were spent in the Bronx where he became a lifelong Yankees fan. After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Army for three years, before returning home to complete his B.S. in Business Education at Central Connecticut State College. It was here he met his wife, Joan Bronner, and they married in 1961 at St. Thomas Catholic Church on the University of Connecticut campus. Tony and Joan moved out west first for him to complete an MBA at the University of Arizona and then, finally, to settle in Los Altos, CA, with their two daughters. Tony worked in banking, accounting, and real estate. Tony leaves behind his beloved Joan, daughters Carolyn (Dale) DePalatis of Monterey, CA, and Christine (Matt) Clayton of Sleepy Hollow, NY, five treasured grandchildren, his youngest brother Ralph Del Gaudio, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his mother, father, brothers John and Larry, and sister Theresa. In lieu of flowers, a donation to one of his favorite charities would honor his memory: Truck of Love, at 1455 George Dunn Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29730 or at http://www.truckoflove.org/.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
