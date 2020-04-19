|
Anthony DeTuccio, 95, was born on May 14, 1924. He passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. He was married to the late Ellen (Palmero) DeTuccio for 72 years. He is survived by his three daughters, Angela Josefiak and husband Bob, Amy LaRose and husband, Michael, and Alana Rivard and husband Mark. He has 5 grandchildren, Michael (wife Jaime), Dan, Katie, Patrick (wife Shelly) and Rob (wife Ann Marie). He also has 11 great grandchildren, Teagan, Morgan, Logan, Mercedes, Elijai, Nakai, Nazari, Jack, Leah, Ava, and Parker. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Eunice Riccio and his nephew, Richard DeTuccio and wife Joan, Faye DeTuccio and her family, and several nieces and nephews. He was a WWII army veteran. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, but most of all he loved being with the "love of his life" Ellen. They liked to travel and had many adventures. He was predeceased by his parents, Dominic and Angelina (DelMastro) DeTuccio, his brothers George, Alfred and Frank DeTuccio, a sister Molly Clarke and a nephew George DeTuccio. A funeral with Military Honors will be held at the convenience of the family at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020