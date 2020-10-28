Anthony F. Foster, Sunrise October 26, 1964. Sunset October 22,2020. Born in Hartford to the union of Benjamin Foster, Sr. and Miriam (Ferrell) Foster, transitioned unexpectantly from labor to supreme reward after a brief illness. Anthony was educated in Hartford Schools. He was the husband of Laurie (Lee) Foster. They shared their union of thirty-six years in Manchester. After machinist and production work, Anthony freelanced in culinary arts and property maintenance. He was renown by his many friends and family for his cooking skills, humor, kindness, computer games, sports, and love for his daughter Brittany. He lives behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife Laurie; his daughter, Brittany; grandson, Thomas John. Siblings: Dianna Olise,(NC); Rev. Dr. Lamont Foster, Sr. (Yolanda)(NC); Lionel Foster, Sr. (Emily); Carlos Foster; and Dr. Benjamin Foster, Jr. (Walton). A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends will continue his legacy and insure his Eternal memory. Anthony was predeceased by his parents and brothers: Robert, Samuel, Elliott, and Tyrone. In adhering to State COVID-19 guidelines: Face coverings are mandatory. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29,2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Carmon Funeral Home,807 Bloomfield Ave. Windsor. A private Celebration of Life will occur Friday, October 30, 2020. To attend the service remotely please visit, http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/6532805
To leave condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. PO Box 424053, Washington, DC.20042.