10-22-1946 to 03-22-2020 On October 22nd, 1946, an incredibly special little boy was the first-born son to proud parents - Isabelle (Cacase) and John McMahon. What a combo - half Italian and half Irish! Mom shone through Tony in his heart of gold and kind and gentle soul and Dad gave him his strength, feistiness, and witty humor. I would always tease Tony lovingly that he was Mom's favorite. Now I know why. That little boy grew into a treasured son, adored big brother to Mark and Monica; beloved brother-in-law to Cliff (Monica) and Nancy (Mark); doting uncle to Megan and Michael McMahon; cherished cousin (especially to Craig, Sharon and Brian Cacase) and amazing friend to so many; especially the Resciniti family of Binghamton, NY: Paul, Sophia, Marina, Vito, Venetia and Santino. The Resciniti family meant the world to him and he loved them as his second family. Sadly, in 2013, Tony was predeceased by one of his lifelong best friends and fellow Marine, Paul Curran, who was affectionately nicknamed "Pink Whiskers" by our Dad. Tony was born in Hartford, CT where he resided until he was twelve, then he moved to East Hartford, CT. He was a proud graduate of EHHS Class of 1964, where he played football for Coach Jim Dakin's Hornets for four years. He was an alumnus of St. Anselm's College in New Hampshire and was an immensely proud Marine veteran. As a Broadcasting Sales Executive, Tony held a variety of management and leadership positions at many television stations and national rep firms across the country. His stops took him from New England to the mid-west to the Rocky Mountains and to the West Coast. This afforded him the opportunity to capture the beauty of his beloved country through the lens of his camera. Tony had a special eye for taking amazing and unique photographs, and he loved nothing more than gifting the special people in his life with these framed photographs. To my dear brother Tony, you being 13 years my senior was a blessing and a heartache at the same time. When I was just a young girl growing up, you were joining the Marine Corps, becoming a proud veteran and the best guy anyone would hope to call their friend. I simply adored you and was blessed to have you as my big brother. We grew up in separate worlds and when Mom passed away in 2010, you retired and made your home with Cliff and me. Cliff loved you as a brother and you two shared a special bond - being proud Marines and loving me unconditionally. I will forever cherish these past 10 years with you. My special memories are endless, but I will remember most the feeling I always had when driving home from work knowing I would see you and Puggy waiting on the front porch for me. To put it mildly, those were the "Happiest Hours", you with your cigar and martini. I never tired of reminiscing with you. You had a special knack for storytelling, like Dad did and Mark still does. We would sometimes "painfully" listen to the Red Sox on a.m. radio. Thankfully, the Sox did give you two World Series Championships. What I would give for just one more night on the porch with you! Tony genuinely loved the little things in life, like sharing a chili dog at Augie's with his lifelong high school buddies Gene, and Jim, or having a cigar and martini on the front porch with me, Cliff and Puggy. He also loved long distance phone calls catching up with old friends and Tuesday night dinners with the Resciniti family in NY. All Tony wanted in life was to love and be loved. He succeeded with flying colors. And if he could leave us with a final message, he would say, "Don't cry because I'm gone - smile because of all the memories we've shared!!" To all of us who knew and loved Tony, his sudden passing leaves us with sadness and a void in our hearts that can never be filled. Tony truly was THAT SPECIAL…



