Anthony "Tony" Fuoco, of Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loving family. After proudly serving in the US Army, Tony enjoyed a long and productive career in the computer industry. An accomplished accordion player, and a member of the Hartford Local Musicians Union, Tony for many years performed individually, and alongside his best friend Henry Kopecki in the Tony Fire Orchestra. Tony took great joy in travel with his wife Carol, especially annual trips to Las Vegas, watching and rooting his beloved Red Sox to four World Series victories, and preparing the most delicious holiday meals for his large and loving family. A devoted and active parishioner at Saint Roberts Bellarmine Church, Tony's was a long and well lived life during which he was loved and respected by all who knew him. Beloved husband of sixty-three years to Carol (Vilbrin) Fuoco, Tony is also survived by his sister Lucy Improto; Joseph Fuoco and Steven Bout; Christina and Michael Allen, Seth, Ashley and Aubree Allen, Jamie Allen and Johnny Simon; Teri Kovacik, Amber Kovacik, Thomas and Jordan Calusine; ToniAnn and Gary Bouchard, Nicholas Bouchard, David and Christine Bouchard, Noah, Hannah, and Leah Bouchard. A special thanks to the HHC hospice team for making Tony comfortable at home in his final days as he faced cancer with grace and courage. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a mass in celebration of Tony's life at 11:00 am on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 52 S Elm St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. Friends may send donations to the Tom Savage Quarternote Foundation (www.tomsavagefoundation.org). Published in The Hartford Courant on July 2, 2019