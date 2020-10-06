1/1
Anthony G. Veniscofsky
1961 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" G. Veniscofsky, 59, of Vernon, a lover of life, music, family and friends, passed away on Thursday October 1, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Flannigan) Spagnolo. Born in Hartford on February 16, 1961, Tony was the son of the late Albert and Anna (Laraia) Veniscofsky. He grew up and lived most of his life in Wethersfield prior to his marriage and move to Vernon with his wife Kathleen. Tony was the owner and operator of Veniscofsky Plumbing & Heating, LLC. Tony was well known as an entertainer and storyteller with a great sense of humor. He brought enthusiasm and positive energy wherever he went. Always known to have a smile on his face, his friend JP said it best, "He truly gave everyone all he had to give and asked nothing in return. He needed a heart transplant and waited patiently for years. He had given his heart to so many people that he wore out his own." Anyone who knew him knew he was a special soul. He was a lover of animals and could be found feeding the frogs and goldfish in his pond, as well as any cats, skunks and opossums that might pass through his yard. Tony was a person with a passion for life and will be missed by his family and the many friends he made over the years. In addition to his devoted wife Kathleen of 15 years, Tony leaves behind his brother, Alan Veniscofsky and his wife Ann of South Windsor, two sisters, Linda Forristall and her husband James of Colchester and Teresa Ferri of Lynn, MA, his son Kristopher Robinson of Middletown, his mother-in-law, Jeannette LaChance of Portland, a stepdaughter, Tina Spagnolo of Vernon, two grandsons, Antonio and Ayden and a sister-in-law, Christine Hughes and her husband Robert of Wethersfield, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Due to current health concerns, services will be private. Thank you for your understanding, thoughts and prayers. Arrangements have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd, Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tony's memory to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492 To share a memory of Tony with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
Tony you will be greatly missed we had a lot of good times together you always made me laugh
Maria Salisbury
Friend
October 5, 2020
My heart goes out to Tony’s family and all who knew him. He was the best of the best.
Kim Joanis
Friend
October 5, 2020
October 5, 2020
October 6, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
