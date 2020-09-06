Reverend Anthony Hall, 72, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Hartford on July 18, 1948 the fourth child of eight, he was the son of the late Thomas, Sr. and Arlisha (Moore) Hall. Anthony attended Hartford Public School, and graduated Buckley High School Class of 1968. Anthony was employed by Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford for five years. He later worked for Connecticut Transit for seventeen years before opening his own business for taxi service. On February 12, 1990 the Lord called him into the ministry. In 1993, the Lord led him to Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church where he was accepted into the congregation. In 1995, Anthony became a PHA Mason member of the Saint Peter's Lodge #20. He was also associated with the George W. Crawford Lodge of Middletown. Anthony is survived by his wife, Sharon A. (Rayonney) Jordan-Hall; a son, Mark Anthony of Okemah, OK; two daughters, Sonseeaharay Stanford (Thomas) of Frisco, TX and Cortrina Gambrell (Ronald) of Little Elm, TX; two sisters, Tommalee Braner of Fort Mill, SC and Sharon Weston of Hartford; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Anthony was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Hall; four sisters, Janetta Hall, Suzette Hall, Arlean Hall and Minnie Peirson A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 9th at 1:00 pm in the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. The family asks that masks and social distancing be adhered to at the cemetery. Funeral service will be private. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com