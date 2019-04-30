Services Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main Street East Hampton , CT 06424 860-267-2226 Resources More Obituaries for Anthony Aloisi Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anthony J. "Tony" Aloisi

Obituary
Anthony Joseph Aloisi, age 77, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Middlesex Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Anthony ("Tony" to his loved ones and "Gumpa" to his grandchildren) was a communicant of St. Patrick Church in East Hampton, and former communicant of St. Francis Church in Middletown. A native of Rockland, Massachusetts, he moved to Middletown, Connecticut, where he attended Woodrow Wilson High School, worked as one of the first employees of Bob's Surplus stores, and attended the University of Hartford. It was during this time that he would meet and marry his first and only true love, Pat, after a blind date and a wonderful ride in his convertible. Despite having suffered many strokes brought on by a diagnosis of Lupus in his twenties, he refused to let any disabilities stand in his way of whatever he was determined to do. Even with his verbal skills taken away, he would always find ways to relate to others, and his smiles and greetings would say more than many people's words could. His compassion for family was center to his universe. His hobbies included woodworking, gardening, fishing, and spending time on the lake. Always having either a cottage, lake house, or boat on the water, you could see the joy and peace that this brought to him. A devoted Red Sox and Patriots fan, he converted many family members over the years, and rarely seen without wearing one of his many Red Sox caps. The many trips to Disneyworld with his wife, children and grandchildren were where the biggest smiles were always found. When tooling around the parks in his motorized scooter, family members could be seen running to catch up as he headed off towards the familiar Animal Kingdom. His recent friendship came in the form of caregiver and companion Charles LeBlanc, whose quiet presence brought reassurance and comfort into their home. In addition to leaving behind his soul mate and devoted wife of 57 years, Patricia Marie Lincavicks, he also leaves his loving family: his daughters, Katherine and her husband Charles Gary, Karen McGinn, and Christine and her husband Jonathan Chiu. Additionally, he leaves his most cherished grandchildren, Alexander, Matthew, Adam, Katie and Erin. Tony will be missed by his sister, Joanne Aloisi, sister-in-law Carol Aloisi, his niece Jennifer and her husband Christopher Colebourn and their children, and his nephew, Kevin and his wife Sarah Aloisi and their children. Other family members include brother-in-law Roy and his wife Becky Lincavicks and their children, sisters-in-law Lynda Healey and her sons, Lori and her husband John Perron and their daughter, and brother-in-law Robert and his wife Debbie Lincavicks and their children. He joins those family members that have passed before him, his mother and father, Josephine and Samuel Aloisi, older brother Joseph Aloisi, brothers-in-law Michael Healey, John Lincavicks, and sister-in-law Judy Dansereau. He also joins his most dearly missed younger brother, Ralph, who brought him friendship, love, and laughter for many years. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton on Friday May 3rd from 5:00PM until 7:00PM. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday May 4th at 10:00AM in St. Patrick Church 47 West High St. East Hampton. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Anyone wishing to honor Tony's life with a donation should do so to the East Hampton Ambulance Association P.O. Box 144 East Hampton, CT 06424. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2019