Services Newington Memorial Funeral Home 20 Bonair Avenue Newington , CT 06111 860-666-0600

Obituary Condolences Flowers Anthony J. Bafundo, 86, of Katy, TX, formerly of Newington, was reunited into the arms of his beloved late wife Geraldine (Ferrara) Bafundo, on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born and raised in New Rochelle, NY, son of the late Rocco and Mary (Ferrara) Bafundo, he came from a family of modest means, the son of an Italian immigrant. Through his incredible intelligence, hard work ethic and sense of humor, he accomplished tremendous respect and stature but remained humble serving God and his community. Anthony graduated as a scholarship student at The Blessed Sacrament High School and Iona College, both in New Rochelle, NY. He then served in the U.S. Army where he was an intermediate range radio instructor. He credits the military for recognizing and nurturing his gift of teaching. This prepared him to later serve on the faculty of Central Connecticut State University, Morse School of Business and The Hartford Institute of Accounting. It was at a college dance that he met the love of his life, Geraldine. They were married in 1956. He was first employed with Ernst and Ernst in NY. They soon settled in Newington, where he received his Master of Science degree in Taxation from the University of Hartford. He founded A.J. Bafundo and Company in the mid 1960's where the "Company" was always more like family. On behalf of his father, Steven Bafundo would like to acknowledge them for their dedication, loyalty and tireless work. Special appreciation to longtime partner and current managing partner, Peter Johns, Judith Aeshlimann, Monique Messier, Debra McCann, Gerianne Messier and all the "Company" members before them. He was a member of St. Mary's Church and served on their Finance Committee for many years and was awarded the St. Joseph Medal by the Archbishop for his service to them. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, UNICO, World Series Club, New Britain Elks and The Newington Economic Development Commission. A loving and devoted father and grandfather, he leaves his son, Steven Bafundo and his wife Nancy of Richmond, TX, formerly of Newington, and his grandson, Michael Bafundo of Newington. He also leaves his brother, Joseph Bafundo and Ann of TN, and his sister, Dorothea Robinson of TX, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Donald Bafundo and his sister Marie Joan Bafundo. Anthony was a loyal NY Yankee and Giants fan. He enjoyed golf and was a past member of Indian Hill CC and Hotchkiss Golf Course where he shot a hole in one. His favorite place to relax was at his cottage retreat in Sharon, CT. He also shared his love for music by singing in a choir up until his brief illness and through his generous support of Mike's education and musical endeavors. The family also wishes to publicly thank the staff at Atria Cinco Ranch for the love filled and superior care that they gave both Geraldine and Anthony. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, April 22nd, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd, at 10:30 a.m. at Newington Memorial, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Newington. He will be laid to rest with military honors in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Memorial donations may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.





