Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Newington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Bafundo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Bafundo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony J. Bafundo Obituary
Anthony J. Bafundo, 86, of Katy, TX, formerly of Newington, was reunited into the arms of his beloved late wife Geraldine (Ferrara) Bafundo, on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, April 22nd, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd, at 10:30 a.m. at Newington Memorial, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Newington. He will be laid to rest with military honors in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Memorial donations may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now