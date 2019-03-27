Anthony J. Calabrese, 91, of South Windsor, CT passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, with family by his side. Sonny, as he was known, was the husband of Marilyn (Mirick) Calabrese for 57 years. Sonny was born in East Hartford, CT on March 9, 1928, to the late Charles and Bridget (Orsini) Calabrese of Pontelandolfo, Italy. He joined the Marines after graduating from East Hartford High School in 1945. He then went on to work for Hartford Electric Light Company as a Lineman and retired in 1991. Sonny lived in East Hartford for 76 years and moved to South Windsor in 2004.In addition to his wife Marilyn, Sonny is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Loretta and Ronald Christensen, of Palm City, Florida; a sister-in-law Lorraine Calabrese of South Windsor; a son Gary Calabrese of Texas, granddaughter Nicole Kennedy of Kansas City, Missouri, and granddaughter Kimberly Calabrese. He also leaves many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Sonny was predeceased by his brother, Carl Calabrese and his sisters Mary Annunziata, Ann Patria, Annette "Tooie" Gioielli, Kathryn Urso and Rita Jacen. Sonny enjoyed watching many sports teams. He was an avid fan of UConn basketball and the New York Yankees. Sonny and Marilyn loved their many trips to Italy to visit family. Sonny also looked forward to spending time at the casino with his wife, Marilyn. Funeral services will be held at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Family and friends may visit between 9 AM and 10 AM. A service will follow at 10 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery with Military Honors. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.





