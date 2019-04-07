Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Anthony J. "Tony" Centofanti

Anthony J. "Tony" Centofanti Obituary
Anthony "Tony" J. Centofanti, 75, of Avon, beloved husband of Michalina (Jerzyk) Centofanti for 28 years, passed away suddenly Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born in Troy, NY, son of the late Guiseppe and Pauline (D'Alessio) Centofanti, he was raised there and received his BS from Bentley College. His professional career started with Mobil Oil, then Albany International, and Tex-Tech Industries. He specialized in management of struggling companies and relocated to Charlotte NC to manage Poly-Bond before becoming President and CEO of National Nonwovens, in Easthampton, MA. He lived in Charlotte, NC for many years moving to Avon 16 years ago, where he was active with his children's activities and enjoyed gardening and tennis. He previously served on the Board of INDA, a textile organization. Besides his wife Michalina, he leaves two sons Anthony J. Centofanti and his wife Peggy of Cobleskill, NY and Giovanni Centofanti of Avon; three daughters Paula Centofanti of Hallandale Beach, FL and Jennifer Centofanti and Michalina G. Centofanti both of Avon; a sister Maryann Aquino of Cohoes, NY; four grandchildren AJ and James Centofanti and Brenna and Ashli Taylor; one great grandchild Angelina Centofanti; and several nieces and nephews. Tony's family will receive friends Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. Family and friends may gather Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 9:30 AM at Carmon's in Avon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to . For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019
