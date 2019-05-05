Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Chiaputti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Chiaputti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony J. Chiaputti Obituary
Anthony J. Chiaputti, 86, of Glastonbury, husband of the late Viola (Giuffre) Chiaputti, died Tuesday April 30, 2019 at home. Born March 6, 1933 in Hartford, son of the late Agostino and Christine Chiaputti, he had lived in Glastonbury for the past 30 years. Prior to his retirement he was a driver for the Hartford Courant and had served in the US Army during the Korean War. Tony is survived by his son Anthony J. Chiaputti, Jr. of New Britain, several nieces and nephews, including Christine McCooe of Holland, MA, and his sister-in-law Louise Chiaputti of Newington. Funeral and burial will be private. Mulryan Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulryan Funeral Home
Download Now