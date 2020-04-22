Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Anthony J. Choma Jr.


1937 - 2020
Anthony (Tony) J. Choma, Jr. passed away (not from COVID-19) on Sunday, April 19, 2020 peacefully at home with his family in Vernon, CT. Tony was born on August 31, 1937 in Detroit, MI. He was the oldest son of the late Anthony and Anna Choma. After graduating from Manchester, CT High School, Class of 1955, Tony served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1959 to 1965. He was employed at Hamilton Standard in Windsor Locks, CT for 45 years as an Engineering Manager. He served on the Vernon Zoning Board of Appeals for six years. He was a life-member of the Rockville, CT Elks. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy Choma; his son, Anthony J. Choma III and wife Diane of New Freedom, PA, his son, Christopher P. Choma and wife Laura; and his grandchildren Grace and Cole of North Reading, MA. He is also survived by four of his siblings, Thomas, Maryann, Stephen, and Susan. His brother Philip preceded him in death. A private funeral will be held with family. Tony will be buried at St. James Cemetery in Manchester, CT. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements, and for condolences online, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2020
