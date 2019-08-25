Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Anthony J. Hollins


1967 - 2019
Anthony J. Hollins (Bonny), 52 of East Hartford passed away August 16, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Hartford, CT on April 20, 1967. Son of Angela Phillips-Ettienne and the late Clinton Hollins. He was raised in Manchester, CT and lived for some time in Trinidad and Tobago. Anthony survived his son, Steven Hatton and father Clinton. He leaves behind one son, Anthony J. Hatton Jr., his mother Angela, brother Kelly C. Percy, brother-in-law Brian Breen, sisters Rachel H. Breen, Denise Hollins and Anita Hollins. Anthony will be remembered for his advocacy, caring for the elderly, and his love for animals. While living in Rhode Island, Anthony became a founding member of SUPERPAC. Advocating against Kristen's law. His team describes him as a warrior. Services will be held Monday August 26, 2019 at Carmon Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Ave. Windsor, CT 06095 calling hours 10am - 11am. Services 11 - 12pm Repast 12:30pm - 4:30pm
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2019
