Anthony J. Masse, 92, of Cromwell, passed away peacefully at Portland Care and Rehabilitation Center on June 17, 2020. Tony was the son of Louis and Catherine Masse. He was born in Bridgeport, CT, was a graduate of Harding High School, served his country in the National Guard, and attended the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. Tony worked for the Southern Connecticut Gas Company for twenty-eight years, including as a lead draftsman, garnering experience in both engineering and construction. Tony also taught blueprint reading and drafting at night at Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport. Upon retiring from the Gas Company, Tony taught blueprint reading and drafting full-time at Eli Whitney Technical School in Hamden until 1996. In addition, Tony returned to school in the 1970's to earn his real estate license, and he also found time to fulfill his passion for hardware stores, working part-time at Granfield Hardware Supply in Bridgeport from his early childhood until the 1980's. Tony was an usher at St. Pius Roman Catholic Church in Middletown for many years, and entertained people with his lively personality and love of conversation until his passing. Tony truly enjoyed teaching and inspiring his students to reach their potential. Away from the classroom, Tony loved studying World War II history, family gatherings, landscaping and gardening. Tony is survived by his daughter, Michele Masse Allen (Glen), son David Masse (Wendy), grandson Andrew Masse (the joy of his life), sister Edith Swarney of Vernon and many nieces and nephews. Tony was predeceased by his siblings Ann Lesnick, Frank Masse, Theresa Tavano, Frederick Masse, Louis Masse, Lucille Guglielmoni and Domenic Masse. The family would like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the staff of Portland Care and Rehabilitation Center for the loving and compassionate care they demonstrated during Tony's brief illness. Due to the current Covid-19 circumstances, interment will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Biega Funeral Home of Middletown, CT. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 23, 2020.