Anthony "Tony" Michalik, Sr. peacefully passed on June 29, 2020 in New London, CT at the age of 92. Tony was born in Shenandoah, PA to Catherine & Simon Michalik and grew up in a large loving family of eight siblings. The family moved to Hartford, CT in 1940 where Tony graduated from Bulkeley High School and later earning two degrees in engineering from both Trinity College and Renssellaer Polytech in NY. He married the very lovely Jacqueline (Farren) Michalik in 1954, moved to Springfield, MA and together had eight children. Most of Tony's 35 year career was as a mechanical design engineer with Rex Chain Belt in Springfield, MA. He also enjoyed and excelled at golfing and bowling in local leagues. He was active in Holy Name Church and parish, and many local charities through his life. He retired to the Waterford, CT area in 1987 where he enjoyed socializing with friends, walks along the beach or parks and caring for his beloved cats. Tony is survived by his brother, Walter Michalik, and daughters Barbara Maldonado, Mary Beth Meehan and son's Robert, Michael and Tony, Jr., and spouses as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He now joins his departed wife "Jackie" and their children, Stephen, Ann Marie and baby Paul. He also with his mom and dad and siblings, Eddie, Joe, Mary, Johnny, Frances, and Stanley, and his wonderful grandson, Danny. A funeral and burial service are scheduled at Holy Name Church and St. Michael's Cemetery but with limited attendance due to CV19. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local animal shelter or the Alzheimer's Association
.