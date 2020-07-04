1/1
Anthony J. Michalik
Anthony "Tony" Michalik, Sr. peacefully passed on June 29, 2020 in New London, CT at the age of 92. Tony was born in Shenandoah, PA to Catherine & Simon Michalik and grew up in a large loving family of eight siblings. The family moved to Hartford, CT in 1940 where Tony graduated from Bulkeley High School and later earning two degrees in engineering from both Trinity College and Renssellaer Polytech in NY. He married the very lovely Jacqueline (Farren) Michalik in 1954, moved to Springfield, MA and together had eight children. Most of Tony's 35 year career was as a mechanical design engineer with Rex Chain Belt in Springfield, MA. He also enjoyed and excelled at golfing and bowling in local leagues. He was active in Holy Name Church and parish, and many local charities through his life. He retired to the Waterford, CT area in 1987 where he enjoyed socializing with friends, walks along the beach or parks and caring for his beloved cats. Tony is survived by his brother, Walter Michalik, and daughters Barbara Maldonado, Mary Beth Meehan and son's Robert, Michael and Tony, Jr., and spouses as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He now joins his departed wife "Jackie" and their children, Stephen, Ann Marie and baby Paul. He also with his mom and dad and siblings, Eddie, Joe, Mary, Johnny, Frances, and Stanley, and his wonderful grandson, Danny. A funeral and burial service are scheduled at Holy Name Church and St. Michael's Cemetery but with limited attendance due to CV19. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local animal shelter or the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 4, 2020.
July 4, 2020
I have a lifetime of wonderful memories at the Michalik home, where Mr. Michalik was a jokester in a way only Dad's can do. My love to all you folks. I'll see you soon.
Patti Carney
Friend
July 4, 2020
Bob M
Son
July 4, 2020
Mr. Michalik was a great Dad, When we went to the house to pick up Annie . He was always there. First he would say looks like trouble then he would ask us about our plans and told us to stay safe. He usually would give Annie a couple of dollars . Tears in my eyes when these memories popped up after reading this obituary. ❤
Elaine Lyons Zarro
Friend
July 4, 2020
Such a nice man. I am an old friend of Annie's. Before we left for the evening. He would give the whole gang a hug good bye. I always remember that , his kindness.
Janet Rush
Friend
July 4, 2020
Hello Helen,
It is so nice to read your comment! You and Jim and my parents were like 'peas in a pod' years ago. And us kids were the sprouts along side. Lots of fun memories! Well, my Dad is with my Mom, and brothers and sister who past already (and so many other loving relatives).

Having a ball in Heaven with our Lord. Stay well, keep smiling!
Love, Bobby
Photo from Dad's 80th B-day party 2008
(L to R, Bob, Tony, Dad, Mary Beth, Steve, Barb & Mike)
Bob Michalik
Son
July 4, 2020
Tony and Jackie were friends back in the 50s. My husband, Jim was an usher at their wedding. Lots of good memories.
Helen Cronin
Friend
July 3, 2020
I am proud to say "I had the greatest Dad ever!"
Anyone else making this claim isn't telling the truth !!
Miss you, Dad! Say hi to everyone for me.
Bob Michalik
Son
