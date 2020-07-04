Hello Helen,

It is so nice to read your comment! You and Jim and my parents were like 'peas in a pod' years ago. And us kids were the sprouts along side. Lots of fun memories! Well, my Dad is with my Mom, and brothers and sister who past already (and so many other loving relatives).



Having a ball in Heaven with our Lord. Stay well, keep smiling!

Love, Bobby

Photo from Dad's 80th B-day party 2008

(L to R, Bob, Tony, Dad, Mary Beth, Steve, Barb & Mike)

Bob Michalik

Son