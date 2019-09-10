Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
254 Burritt St.
Plantsville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Tucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Tucci


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony J. Tucci, 84, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. He had been the loving husband of Rose (Coppola) Tucci for 58 years. Born in the Bronx, NY on Dec. 14, 1934 to the late Julius and Josephine (Delfino) Tucci, he had been a longtime Southington resident. Anthony proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during May 1956 to April 1958. He worked for W.T. Grants prior to owning several Ben Franklin franchises. His passions were golf and skiing. He will be remembered for being a kind, generous and humorous person. In addition to his wife Rose, Tony is survived by his son Paul Tucci of Blue Point, Long Island, NY, daughter, Joanne Groll and her husband Paul, two granddaughters, Nicole and Julia Groll, all of Southington, one brother, Frank Tucci and his wife Jeanette of Yonkers, NY and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister, Marie Ciarcia. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or . A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Military honors will follow. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Plantsville Funeral Home
Download Now