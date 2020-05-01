Anthony (Tony) J. Valdati, Jr., 83, of Glastonbury, passed away of COVID-19 on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Ann (Tomanelli) Valdati. In addition to his beloved wife, Tony is survived by many loving family members: his daughter and son-in-law Beth Anne and Nicholas Bennett of Hamden, his sister Lorraine M. Kuligoski of Glastonbury, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. He was a member of SS. Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Augustine Church, South Glastonbury. Born in Hartford on April 6, 1937, Tony was the son of the late Anthony J. Valdati, Sr. and Mary (Preli) Valdati. He was a lifelong resident of Glastonbury. Tony attended Glastonbury High School and went on to study mathematics at Trinity College, where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees. He worked as a computer engineer at Pratt and Whitney for many years, retiring in 1993. Tony was a kind, gentle, and patient man with a terrific sense of humor. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and UConn men's and women's basketball, and he played several sports recreationally in his younger years. Tony enjoyed vacations with his family on Cape Cod and in Maine, family get-togethers for holidays, and family cookouts in the summertime. Good weather often found him outdoors in the yard, planting flowers and gardening. Tony's family wishes to thank the hospice team at Hartford Hospital, who made his last few days comfortable and peaceful. Funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Donations should be made to SS. Isidore and Maria Parish, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury, CT 06033. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 1, 2020.