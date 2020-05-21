Anthony "Uncle Tony" Jack, 45, of New Britain passed away on Saturday, May 16th, 2020 in a motorcycle accident. Tony was a Behavior Specialist Assistant at Diloreto Magnet School for the Consolidated School District of New Britain. He was also a Supervisor at Hastings House for the Bridge Family Center. He will be remembered as a caring, genuine, humble, loving individual with a sense of humor like no other; his radiant smile and a heart full of love. Tony is predeceased by his grandparents Pascual and Georgina Alfonseca and his great-grandmother Maria Alfonseca, along with his loving fur-son, BamBam. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 23 years, Aileen Acevedo of New Britain, CT and his mother Maria C. Rodriguez of New York. He is survived by his three siblings, Hector Alfonseca, Jessica Leazar and Michelle Rodriguez; his in-laws Carlos Acevedo and Dr. Argelia Aguayo; as well as, his brothers and sisters in-law, Guilo, Gloria, Fini, Doris and Cusin. Tony leaves behind his loving aunts, Miriam, Rosa, and Gina; and adoring uncles, Luis, Pepe and Pascual. In addition, Tony will be remembered by many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He will also be greatly missed by his three mischievous pet companions, Luche, Harley and Chayton; and many friends, co-workers and students; and his best of bestest friend, Flo-Flo. A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at the Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home located at 411 South Main Street in New Britain, CT. Face masks will be required. A cremation ceremony will be performed at a later date. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered through https://www.gofundme.com/f/20d4nk8cyo. Please share a memory of Anthony with the family in the on line guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 21, 2020.