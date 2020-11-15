Anthony (Tony) Lareau, 54, of North Windham, CT passed away suddenly on November 10, 2020. He was born on December 24, 1965 in Springfield, MA to Florent and Solange (Sally) Lareau. He served four years in the Army and was part of the Carpenters Union for over 30 years. He loved fishing and spending time with his family. He leaves behind his parents Florent and Solange (Sally), his brother Dean, his son Michael, his significant other Debra, and eight grandchildren, Emma, Ricky, Gia, Kylee, Lance, Matthew, Eugene III and Audrey. Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11am for a Graveside Service at St. Bernard Cemetery in Vernon, CT. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
.