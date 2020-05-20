Anthony Michael Donadio, of Hartford, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born July 19, 1939, in Hartford; to the late William and Elena (Melillo) Donadio. He was a beloved Brother, Uncle and friend. Tony was a special person to many people. His sense of humor, love of life and devotion to his family and friends will be treasured and missed forever. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.