Anthony Patsy "Tony" Oddi was born in New Britain, CT, on August 5, 1933. He died on June 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A private family visitation will be held. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 11:30 a.m., in St. Barnabas Catholic Church, Indianapolis. Memorial contribution would be gratefully welcomed by the St. Vincent De Paul Society of St. Barnabas Church. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to read Tony's complete obituary.