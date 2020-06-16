Anthony Patsy "Tony" Oddi was born in New Britain, CT, on August 5, 1933. He died on June 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A private family visitation will be held. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 11:30 a.m., in St. Barnabas Catholic Church, Indianapolis. Memorial contribution would be gratefully welcomed by the St. Vincent De Paul Society of St. Barnabas Church. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to read Tony's complete obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 16, 2020.