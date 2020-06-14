To the Cirone family We are sorry for your loss , Tony started as a customer and became a friend. He was always Happy to see everyone he would meet and to share his knowledge with others. Tony was a wonderful conversationalist and a true gentleman. He has already been missed by the Golden Gavel Family and friends that he would visit with almost every Thursday.
Rest In Peace my friend. Patrick and crew
Anthony "Tony" Peter Cirone, 78, of Windsor, passed away on June 4, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on October 23, 1941, son of the late Anthony and Geneva Ann (McNeil) Cirone, he was raised in Hartford and East Hartford and was a graduate of East Hartford High School, Class of 1960. After high school, Tony continued his education at the University of Connecticut where he earned two degrees. The first was a Bachelor of Arts in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in 1964. The second was a Bachelor of Fine Arts in the School of Fine Arts in 1966. He later pursued graduate studies at the University of Hartford in the Hartford Art School where he earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Sculpture in 1969. Tony had numerous art studios over the years including in Hartford, Northampton, MA, Windsor Locks and Windsor. Many of his early works of art were metal sculptures that were exhibited and commissioned locally. He had been a member of the Connecticut Academy of Fine Arts and the Society of Connecticut Sculptors. Tony was an accomplished artist and art professor. Tony started teaching in the 1960's at a variety of institutions including the Art League of New Britain, the University of Hartford and the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art. In 1975, Tony began teaching at Asnuntuck Community College where he would retire 39 years later and was awarded the honor of Professor Emeritus of Art. During his tenure he founded the student art show and established a photography program. He helped students develop creativity they did not know they possessed. Tony cherished the lasting friendships that he had made with many of his fellow colleagues. Those friendships endured well into his retirement years. Although anyone that knew Tony knew that he never really retired. He enjoyed teaching so much that he taught on an adjunct basis for nearly a decade after he retired. Tony used to say "I am a city kid, born and raised in the city but the buildings of the city became mountains and the streets and alleyways became trails and canyons as I played at being a cowboy. I watched Hoppy, Gene and Roy on television on Saturdays. I grew up; I think, went to college, became a professor of art and design and began to collect Western movie posters." His passion for Art and his love of Westerns, especially the ones that he grew up with as a child led him on an exciting journey to collect posters. As part of this quest, he traveled extensively across the country in search of vintage western movie posters that he could then restore and preserve not only as a work of art but also as a part of western film heritage. He leaves a daughter, Cathleen M. Cirone of Manchester; a former brother-in-law, Joseph W. Conti; a niece, Heather M. Conti; a great-niece, Sofia P. Spera; a nephew, Jamie T. Cirone; numerous cousins; and many friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Thomas J. Cirone; and a sister, Patricia A. Conti. A private graveside service will take place at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Tony's memory toward an Art Scholarship and sent to: Asnuntuck Community College Foundation, 170 Elm Street, Enfield, CT 06080. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.