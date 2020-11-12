1/1
Anthony Pizzoferrato
1938 - 2020
Anthony Pizzoferrato, Jr., 82, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 7, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family. Born in Hartford on May 11, 1938, Anthony was raised in West Hartford where he attended Hall High School, Class of 1956 and he continued his education at Carnegie Institute in Boston. The son of the late Antonio and Stella (DiCristofaro) Pizzoferrato, he is predeceased by his sister Agatha Wielock and brother-in-law Frank Wielock. Throughout his life he had a number of occupations and interests. Early in his career, he was a medical technologist and owner of Tony's Liquor Store, and later a real estate broker. He enjoyed daily crossword puzzles, travel to the Canadian Provinces and trips to the ocean. He was a long-time Yankees fan, a member of the Pratolana Society, an avid Nascar enthusiast, a voracious reader of politics and the stock market, and true lover of fine cuisine - hot peppers and homemade bread among his favorites. Anthony will be remembered by his family and friends for holding court at Sunday and holiday dinners, as well as time spent at the local diner with his long-time Hall High School and old neighborhood friends, whom he communicated with regularly throughout his life. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 30 years, Anne Cronin; his son, Stephen Pizzoferrato of Avon, Connecticut; daughter, Andrea Quinn and her husband Tim and their four children, Tim, Bailey, Amelia, and Mae Claire of Waxhaw, North Carolina; daughter Barbara Pizzoferrato of Newington, Connecticut; his beloved Toller, Neavie; his sister-in-law, Elaine McGee and her husband Robert of St. Augustine, Florida, and loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Howard Sachs of UMASS Memorial Hospital for his longtime commitment to Anthony's care and the staff of Hartford Hospital Hospice, C9I, C8I, and especially those of Bliss 9 East for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Anthony's memory to Foodshare, 450 Woodland Ave, Bloomfield, CT 06002. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, at St. Patrick's St. Anthony's Church, 285 Church St, Hartford, CT. Everyone is asked to please meet directly at the church. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To leave a message of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's St. Anthony's Church
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
November 12, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
