Anthony R. Fasolo, age 70, of Danielson, Connecticut passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2020 at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center. Anthony is preceded in death by his parents Rose Yacobucci and Alfred Fasolo, sister Mary Bayliss and brothers Frank Fasolo, Fredrick Fasolo and William Fasolo. He is survived by his sister Angelina Baranowski, and a number of nieces and nephews. Tony received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in education, teaching at Oyster Bay High School in Long Island, NY. He then became a Catholic Brother and continued his teaching career at St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol, CT. In 1990, as a Catholic Brother, Tony founded St. Philip House, in Plainville, CT, a nonprofit program to help those infected by the AIDS virus. After retiring from the brotherhood, Tony was employed for ten years as a Program Director for Network Inc., an agency dedicated to serving individuals with special needs. Tony retired from Network early to care for his elderly Mother and after she passed he cared for his ailing sister until she passed. Tony dedicated his life to helping those in need. He possessed an innate desire to support and assist others. He is greatly missed. A Mass Intention will take place at the Cathedral of St. Joseph at 140 Farmington Avenue, Hartford CT at 9am on September 26, 2020.



