My dear son, it has been 24 years since God decided to take you from us. I keep thinking how much I miss you, and going to your final resting place each week doesn't really help. I keep thinking about all things we could have accomplished together, the fun and laughter, the grandchildren you could have brought into our lives. The void will never go away. Our only condolence is that you are living with God and enjoying all the heavenly gifts. Love and miss you, your father, brother and sisters.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2019
