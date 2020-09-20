Anthony Rotondo, 72, of South Windsor, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born on September 23, 1947 in Hartford, he was the son of Alfred and Adela (DiCarlo) Rotondo. Anthony was a graduate of Newington High School, Class of 1965 and served honorably in the United States Army. He was the co-owner of Brookfield Auto Body and Sales with his friend and business partner, Mike Ruzzi, for 45 years. When he wasn't at the shop, Anthony, a car enthusiast, enjoyed the outdoors and being at the lake, usually with a four-legged friend, but more than anything he cherished time spent with his devoted son, family and friends. Anthony is survived by his cherished son, Lyle Rotondo of West Hartford, his brother, Donald Rotondo of Rocky Hill, his sister, Johanna Rotondo and her husband Lorenzo DiClemente of South Glastonbury, his former wife, mother of his son Lyle and lifelong friend Donna Rotondo of Florida, his nephew Nyle DiClemente of California and many cousins throughout the United States and Italy. Anthony was predeceased by his parents Adele and Alfred Rotondo, his brother John Rotondo and the untimely death of his beloved nephew Troy DiClemente. A drive through visitation will take place from 4 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday (September 22nd) the at D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to please remain in their vehicles at all times. Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately, however, the family invites everyone to meet directly at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Ave., Hartford for an 11:15 a.m. graveside service with military honors on Wednesday (September 23rd). Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com