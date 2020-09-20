1/1
Anthony ROTONDO
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Rotondo, 72, of South Windsor, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born on September 23, 1947 in Hartford, he was the son of Alfred and Adela (DiCarlo) Rotondo. Anthony was a graduate of Newington High School, Class of 1965 and served honorably in the United States Army. He was the co-owner of Brookfield Auto Body and Sales with his friend and business partner, Mike Ruzzi, for 45 years. When he wasn't at the shop, Anthony, a car enthusiast, enjoyed the outdoors and being at the lake, usually with a four-legged friend, but more than anything he cherished time spent with his devoted son, family and friends. Anthony is survived by his cherished son, Lyle Rotondo of West Hartford, his brother, Donald Rotondo of Rocky Hill, his sister, Johanna Rotondo and her husband Lorenzo DiClemente of South Glastonbury, his former wife, mother of his son Lyle and lifelong friend Donna Rotondo of Florida, his nephew Nyle DiClemente of California and many cousins throughout the United States and Italy. Anthony was predeceased by his parents Adele and Alfred Rotondo, his brother John Rotondo and the untimely death of his beloved nephew Troy DiClemente. A drive through visitation will take place from 4 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday (September 22nd) the at D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to please remain in their vehicles at all times. Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately, however, the family invites everyone to meet directly at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Ave., Hartford for an 11:15 a.m. graveside service with military honors on Wednesday (September 23rd). Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Graveside service
11:15 AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved