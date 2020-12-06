1/1
Anthony S. Appiah
1959 - 2020
Anthony Stephen Appiah, 60, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, beloved Husband, Father, Uncle and Friend was called unexpectedly to the house of the Lord on December 3, 2020. Anthony was born on December 18, 1959, in Peters Hall, Georgetown, Guyana. He came to the United States in 1981 to attend Kansas State University in the Undergrad Chemical Engineering program. He returned to Guyana to serve as a Manager in various pioneering programs at the Demerara Distillers Limited in Georgetown. He later returned to the United States where he met his wife Savitri and moved to Connecticut in 1988. Anthony was a die-hard Michael Jordan and Kansas State fan and was an avid collector. He cherished his collections that ranged from artwork, sneakers, stamp and coin collections. He was also a brilliant chess player. A loving husband and father, Tony will be forever missed by his wife Savitri and his beloved daughter Natalie Stephanie Appiah. He is predeceased by his parents, Stephen and Josephine Appiah nee Jahaly, his mother and father-in-law, Jane and Mohabir Manoo. He is also predeceased by his brother Alexander, sister Aloysia Amrit and brother-in-law Jack Rambarran and sister-in-law Jackie Appiah. He is survived by his Aunt Muriel Jahaly, uncles Michael and Ignatius, his sister Sarojini Ann Bissessar and husband Robert of Florida, Angela Rambarran of Guyana, and his brother Alwyn Appiah and wife Basmattie of Canada. His nieces and nephews, Timothy Satnarine and wife Loraina of Florida, Joanne Amrit, Ariel Aloysia, Suzanne Amanda, Amy Rachel and Stephen Joseph Appiah. Great nieces, Angela and Alexandrea Satnarine. Anthony also had a large extended family, his sisters and brothers-in-law; Dolly Parmanand and husband Ivan of Wethersfield, Eileen Sattaur of Hartford, Maylene Khan and husband Nazir of Hartford, Pamela Persaud and late husband Jay of Toronto, Canada, Elaine Udit and husband Sohan of Wethersfield and brother Victor Mohabir and wife Lelo of Hartford. His nieces, nephews, Suzy Kallicharan and her husband Tony of Wethersfield, Neil Sattaur and wife Tasleema of Hartford, Cindy Gafoor and husband Ramzaan of Wethersfield, Shivanie Seewah and husband Mahendra of Bronx, NY, Sabrina Leonard and husband Matthew of Wethersfield, Lisa Sattaur and partner Michael Gordon of Wethersfield, Richard Persaud and wife Khadija of Toronto, Canada and Raymond Mohabir; great nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Aleem, Alexis, Nafeeza, Dylan, Janiah, Malakai, Jaxon and Sophia. Calling hours will be from 4:00 - 6:00 pm on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd, Wethersfield. Mask wearing and social distancing protocols will be strictly adhered to and attendance will be limited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 10th at 10:00 am at Christ the King Parish (formerly Corpus Christi), 601 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, Connecticut. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association in Anthony's memory via www.heart.org/donate To share a memory with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
DEC
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ the King Parish (formerly Corpus Christi)
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
Tony was my schoolfriend at Saints and ever since. A wonderful guy; he will be sorely missed.
Sincerest condolences to his dear wife, daughter, brother Alwyn and the entire family.
Keith Evelyn
Friend
December 5, 2020
Anthony was simple, kind, loving and fun to be around. He has touched the lives of the people who came to know him. He was a man of talents but never spoke much of himself meaning he was not a bragger. He will be missed.
Maylene Khan
Family
December 5, 2020
Deepest Condolence to Savitri, Natalie and the other family members of Anthony Appiah from Dennis, Nadira and the rest of the Kanhai family of Peter's Hall, E.B.D. Guyana (now residing in Toronto, Canada). We knew the Jahaly and Appiah family well and are sad to learn of Tony's unexpected passing. May he rest in the peace of Our Lord.
Ken Kanhai
Friend
December 6, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
