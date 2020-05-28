Anthony "Tony" Stambrouskas, Jr., 71, of East Hartford, loving husband for 39 years of Patricia Ann (Bailey) Stambrouskas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born on July 2, 1948 in Hartford, a son of the late Anthony and Catherine (Gauches) Stambrouskas, he had been a resident of East Hartford for many years. Tony was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a restaurant/bar manager for many years. He enjoyed going to car shows and was a Lincoln Mark VIII enthusiast and a member of the Lincolns of Distinction. Tony also enjoyed fixing things, gardening, playing golf, going to the casinos and cooking for his family. In addition to his wife Patricia, Tony will be missed by his daughter, Tina Thomas and his granddaughter, Ashley Thomas, both of Raymond, NH. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph Stambrouskas of East Hartford; his sister, Mary Schmidt and David Bradstreet of Wethersfield; two brothers-in-law, Rick Bailey and wife Joyce, and Ron Bailey and wife June, all of Marlborough; a special aunt, Madeline Corona of East Hartford; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Carol Violette of Florida. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Tony's honor may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 12, P.O. Box 280281, East Hartford, CT 06128. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To share a memory of Tony, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 28, 2020.