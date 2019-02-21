Anthony Valentine Salvatore, age 69, died unexpectedly February 9, 2019, at his childhood home in New Britain. He was born March 7, 1949, to parents Antonio and Teofila (Ofiara) Salvatore. Also predeceased by his wife of 25 years Patricia (Keough) Salvatore, whom he lovingly cared for for many years. He graduated from New Britain High School in 1967 and thereafter attended Goodwin Technical School for printing. He leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law Gloria (Salvatore) Sala and Raymond L. Sala of New Britain and nephews Timothy (Lizabeth) Sala of Berlin and Jonathan Sala and his son Holden Williams-Sala of New Britain. He most recently made his home in Georgia with sister and brother-in-law Carol (Ofiara) and Chet Woronko and nephews Steven and Jeffrey (Tina) Woronko. Also sister and brother-in-law Anne (Ofiara) and Allen Greiner of Broad Brook and Westbrook and brother and sister-in-law Francis and Ann Ofiara of Bristol and other nieces and nephews. He loved animals, especially his deceased dog Bear, whom he still missed after many years. He was employed as a printer for much of his life and as a property manager in more recent years. He had great affection for his family and will be missed by all. Acts 24:15: "There is going to be a resurrection of both the righteous and the unrighteous" to a paradise earth. (Psalms 37:11, 29) There are no calling hours. The Carlson Funeral Home of New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary