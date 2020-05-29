The family of Mr. Antoine Biscette, affectionately known as 'Terrance' or 'Tèr-Tèr', regretfully announce his passing. Originally from Resina, Babonneau, he resided in Hartford, Connecticut. He passed away at his residence in Hartford, Connecticut on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 pm. He was 73 years old. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9:00AM-10:00AM; followed by an Outdoor Celebration of Life at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT, with Interment at Mtn View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Services will be streamed live via Zoom Meetings. To leave a message of comfort for the Biscette family, view the full obituary and Zoom Meeting details, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 29, 2020.